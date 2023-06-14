Ocular Therapeutix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,685 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the typical volume of 1,363 call options.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $492.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
