Investors Purchase High Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 83,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,825 call options.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in XPeng by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

