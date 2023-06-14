Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 3,175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIRDF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

