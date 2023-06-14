Kroger Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 15,768 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,183 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

