Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Barratt Developments

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 430 ($5.38) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.37) to GBX 570 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.75.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.