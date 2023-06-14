Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
BTDPY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.
