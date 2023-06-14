Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Down 0.9 %

Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

