Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for J.Jill, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.14%. The company had revenue of $147.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

NYSE:JILL opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

