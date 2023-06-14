Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $410.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $419.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

