Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.80. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 212,988 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,028 shares of company stock valued at $901,659 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

