Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

