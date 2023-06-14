Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Reduced by Analyst

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

