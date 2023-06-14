Marathon Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $19.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

