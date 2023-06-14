Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.