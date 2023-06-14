National Bank Financial Comments on Transcontinental’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

