Brokers Set Expectations for NioCorp Developments Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NioCorp Developments in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NB stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $198,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $131,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $688,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

