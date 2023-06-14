HC Wainwright Comments on Vertex Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VTNR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $5.97 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Recommended Stories

