Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Smartsheet Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

