Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Glaukos Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Glaukos in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GKOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $66.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,990 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

