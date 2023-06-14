The Children’s Place, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Children’s Place in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

