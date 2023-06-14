The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Manitowoc Stock Up 2.0 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 49.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 39.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.