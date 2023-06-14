Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Lowered by KeyCorp

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Brinker International stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

