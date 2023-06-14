Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $17.00 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

