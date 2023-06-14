Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$31.65 on Monday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.70 and a 1 year high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0186418 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.