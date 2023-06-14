TD Securities Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$42.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

Saputo Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$31.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.70 and a 1 year high of C$37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.95.

About Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0186418 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

