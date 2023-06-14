TD Securities Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$42.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.71.
Saputo Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$31.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.70 and a 1 year high of C$37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.95.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
