North West (TSE:NWC) PT Lowered to C$36.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

North West Price Performance

North West has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$40.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.98.

North West Company Profile

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$593.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.7480127 earnings per share for the current year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

