Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,400.00 at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFH. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$981.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$940.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$885.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,021.49.

Insider Activity

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 170.6573913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

