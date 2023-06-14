Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $63.55.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile
