Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading

