Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday.

Saputo Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

