Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAPIF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Saputo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

