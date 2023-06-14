Danske Upgrades Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) to “Buy”

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

REVXF opened at $44.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Revenio Group Oyj has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $44.88.

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

