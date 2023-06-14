Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKKUF opened at $14.76 on Monday. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.