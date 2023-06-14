Berenberg Bank Downgrades CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) to Hold

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPUY opened at $56.00 on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
