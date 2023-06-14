Berenberg Bank Downgrades CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) to Hold

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPUY opened at $56.00 on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

