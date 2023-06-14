Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Global Fashion Group Stock Performance
Shares of GLFGF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
About Global Fashion Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Fashion Group (GLFGF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.