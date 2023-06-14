Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

Shares of GLFGF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

