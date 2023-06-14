Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $47.00.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
