Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $260.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.46. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,587,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

