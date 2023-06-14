Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $74.73

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.73.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNW opened at $81.50 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.