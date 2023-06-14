Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 1,506 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,476.57 ($18.48).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.38) to GBX 1,396 ($17.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.89) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($67,052.63). Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Trading Down 4.4 %

About Persimmon

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,167 ($14.60) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,304.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,217.02 ($27.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

