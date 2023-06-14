REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $40.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $879.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

