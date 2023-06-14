Analysts Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $11.25

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 85.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

RPT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.