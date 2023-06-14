Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $63.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Logitech International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

