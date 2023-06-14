Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) PT at GBX 1,870

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,870 ($23.40).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEIR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.40) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($23.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,813.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,799.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,179.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.93).

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Weir Group

In other The Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.80), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($109,703.00). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

