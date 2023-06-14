Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $38.33

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 71,980 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 463,862 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 299,086 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.