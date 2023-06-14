STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $82.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 69.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 620,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $3,953,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

