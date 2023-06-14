Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$65.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.22.

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$51.79 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$40.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

