Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target at $11.73

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

HOOD stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,868. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

