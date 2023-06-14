Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Issued By B. Riley

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TeraWulf in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TeraWulf Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of WULF opened at $1.43 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Insider Activity

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TeraWulf by 154.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,730,128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Featured Articles

