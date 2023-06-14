Green Dot Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Green Dot in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

