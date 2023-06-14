Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $84.00. The company traded as high as $74.20 and last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 127815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $930,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,340,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after buying an additional 318,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,466,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

