Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Decreased by Analyst

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Outfront Media in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Outfront Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE OUT opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Outfront Media by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,759 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

