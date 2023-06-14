AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading 7.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $175.03. 123,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 114,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.38.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $40,559,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,961,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,680 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.96.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

